Komeito's Ishii Stops Short of Declaring Leadership Bid

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Keiichi Ishii, secretary-general of Komeito, on Friday stopped short of declaring his candidacy to become chief of the coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"Someone must become leader, so I am considering the matter carefully," Ishii, 66, told a press conference. "I want to make a decision as soon as possible."

Ishii is believed to have already decided to launch a bid for the post following current head Natsuo Yamaguchi's decision to step down after his current term ends.

He is all but certain to be elected new leader at a party convention on Sept. 28, marking the first change in Komeito leadership in 15 years.

The official campaign period for the Komeito leadership race is set to begin Wednesday. Ishii is the only party member currently preparing a bid.

