Quake-Hit Noto Shrine Crowdfunds with Sacred-Tree Soda

Noto, Ishikawa Pref., Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Sakataru Shrine in the town of Noto, heavily damaged by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake, raised 10 times the crowdfunding target figure by offering soda made with the essence of a fallen sacred tree as a return gift.

"The funding linked the shrine and people across the country. I hope people will know about Noto and visit here someday," an official of the Shinto shrine in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa said.

Sakataru Shrine, located in the Ushitsu portside district, has been a central part of the early summer Yasaka Shrine Festival, also known as Abare Matsuri, providing a "mikoshi" portable shrine.

But the 7.6-magnitude quake damaged the shrine building, ripping off walls, while the "torii" shrine gate near the sea collapsed. A 200-year-old sacred cedar tree fell down, and seven trees had to be logged.

"It was sad that the landscape of my beloved hometown was totally changed," said Aiko Kato, 34, the first daughter of the shrine's chief priest.

