N. Korea Uses New Missile Launcher: State Media

Seoul, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen the test-firing of a 600-millimeter multiple rocket launcher, the country's state media reported Friday.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, the test-firing was aimed at examining the performance of the new transporter erector launcher, or TEL, and missiles hit the target on an island in the Sea of Japan.

The test-firing appears to be related to the launch of several short-range ballistic missiles detected by Japanese and South Korean defense authorities Thursday.

The new TEL, developed by an entity under the jurisdiction of North Korea's Second Economy Commission, which is in charge of munitions management, has an enhanced driving ability and features automated procedures before launching missiles, according to the KCNA.

Kim praised the new launcher's mobility and efficiency, the KCNA noted, stressing that its excellent combat performance was demonstrated during the test-firing.

