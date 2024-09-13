Quad Summit to Be Held in Delaware on Sept. 21

Newsfrom Japan

Washington/Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--The White House said Thursday that a Quad summit meeting will be held in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sept. 21.

It will be the first time for U.S. President Joe Biden to host foreign leaders in Wilmington, where his private residence is located, as president. The White House explained that this reflects "his deep personal relationship with each of the Quad leaders."

The Quad leaders are expected to reaffirm the strengthening of their collaboration for a free and open Indo-Pacific, considering China's rising economic coercion in the region.

On Friday, the Japanese government announced that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit the United States later this month to participate in the Quad summit and also the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

In the meeting with his Quad peers--Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kishida is expected to stress the importance of maintaining the four countries' cooperative ties even after leadership changes in Japan and the United States.

