Reinvestigation Report Disclosed on Death of Bullied Asahikawa Girl

Newsfrom Japan

Asahikawa, Hokkaido, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Asahikawa municipal government made public at an assembly session Friday a report recognizing a causal relationship between bullying and the suicide of a 14-year-old school girl in the northern Japan city in 2021.

Some parts of the original report submitted by the city's reinvestigation committee for the case on Sept. 1. were deleted form the disclosure version on consent by bereaved relatives of Saaya Hirose, who was found frozen to death in March 2021.

Asahikawa Mayor Hirosuke Imazu said the committee's report "clearly stated that various forms of bullying continued to cause deep psychological pain." "We sincerely apologize for not being able to save her life."

The committee recognized seven acts as bullying that Hirose experienced in and outside the school.

"If there had been no bullying, the suicide would not have occurred," it concluded, proposing measures that the city and schools should take to prevent a recurrence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]