Japan Transport Min. Regrets JR Freight Data Fraud

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese transport minister Tetsuo Saito expressed his regret Friday over data falsification by Japan Freight Railway Co., JR Freight, which led to an across-the-board service halt.

“It is an act that fundamentally overturns the system of ensuring the safety of railway transportation. It is extremely regrettable,” Saito told a news conference.

He also said that the ministry has asked logistics operators to work together to secure alternative means of transportation to minimize the impact of the scandal on logistics services.

After the scandal came to light, JR Freight stopped all its freight train operations temporarily. The operations have been resumed gradually, but the halt has left lingering effects, including delays in parcel deliveries in many places around Japan.

JR Freight staff falsified data taken during the assembly process for wheelsets, which consist of wheels and axles.

