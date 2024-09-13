LDP Leader Candidates Negative on Probing Funds Scandal Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--All nine candidates in the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election Friday expressed caution on reinvestigating a slush funds scandal involving LDP factions.

"The party has conducted hearings and imposed strict punishments," economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, told a joint press conference held at party headquarters ahead of the Sept. 27 leadership election.

"I'm not considering an additional investigation," Takaichi said. Still, she added that "if a new case comes up, a reinvestigation would be possible."

The other eight candidates, including former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63, former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, and LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 68, expressed similar views.

On whether to endorse LDP lawmakers involved in the funds scandal in national elections, Kobayashi said that the party should make a decision based on whether the lawmakers in question can win seats or obtain the trust of voters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]