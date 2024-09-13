NEC to Develop Reality-Checking AI Tech for Online Info

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--NEC Corp. said Friday that it will develop technology to check the reality of online information, by utilizing artificial intelligence.

The Japanese electronics maker aims to put the technology into practical use in 2026 to promote the efficient analysis of misinformation and disinformation.

The technology will analyze data in multiple formats, including text, image, video and audio. It will comprehensively judge whether true or false by checking the involvement of AI and contradictions between each item of data.

