Nojima to Help Employees Learn from Its President via AI

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Nojima Corp. said Friday it has developed an app for in-house use allowing employees to seek pieces of advice from generative artificial intelligence that learned its president's management philosophy.

The app is aimed at giving employees the opportunity to learn from Hiroshi Nojima, president and a member of the founding family of the major Japanese electronics retailer, via smartphones and personal computers, the company said.

What the president said in lectures and wrote in his books was loaded in a generative AI service provided by software developer Happiness Planet Ltd.

When a prompt asks what to do to be the No. 1 store in an area of operation amid fierce price competition, for example, the app creates sentences in less than 20 seconds, including one telling employees to put themselves in the shoes of customers. Sources for the sentences shown on the app are also indicated.

"It's very difficult to pass on how to think," the president said, expressing hopes that AI will be helpful as a new way of communication.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]