Nippon Steel, U.S. Steel CEOs Send Joint Letter to Biden

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--CEOs at Nippon Steel Corp. and United States Steel Corp. have together sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

In the letter dated Sunday, Nippon Steel's Eiji Hashimoto and U.S. Steel's David Burritt are believed to have asked Biden to approve the proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel by the Japanese steelmaker.

U.S. and European media reported last week that Biden plans to block the acquisition on national security grounds.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, and her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, have both expressed opposition to the deal.

