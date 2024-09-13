Turkey Trip Eyed for Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan is working to arrange a week-long official trip to Turkey by Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko in early December, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

With this year marking the 100th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess are expected to visit Turkey on a goodwill trip.

The couple are likely to attend related events and meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their stay.

According to the agency, the couple were invited to visit Turkey via the Turkish Embassy in Tokyo in late August.

The couple have made three official overseas trips since the Crown Prince became first in line to the throne.

