LDP's Takaichi Negative on BOJ Rate Hikes

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, a candidate in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Sept. 27 leadership election, has expressed her negative view on the Bank of Japan seeking to raise interest rates.

"I clearly believe that (the BOJ) should not raise interest rates yet," Takaichi said in a YouTube broadcast on Friday.

She warned that Japan would fall back into deflation again unless it continues with "active fiscal spending properly and monetary easing patiently."

