Microsatellite Built by Amateur Women Launched into Orbit

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--A microsatellite built by women in Japan who had no experience in space development was launched into space last month and began operating in orbit around the Earth.

The women, who formed a group simply because they shared a passion for space, spent about four years building the microsatellite, named Emma, from scratch.

"We hope to provide a spark for space enthusiasts to join the industry," said Ai Tonomoto, a 34-year-old member of the group.

In 2020, Tonomoto participated in an event for women interested in the space industry. She grew up in an area where the stars are clearly visible and has been fascinated by space since childhood. She and other participants discussed what they could do and agreed to form a group to launch a satellite.

"We didn't know what to do at first," Tonomoto recalled. The group started with the basics, finding out experts who were willing to cooperate and practicing soldering, which is essential to building electronic circuits.

