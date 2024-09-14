U.S. to Sell Aerial Refueling Aircraft to Japan for 4.1 B. Dollars

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government said Friday that it has notified Congress of an estimated 4.1-billion-dollar sale of aerial refueling aircraft and related equipment to the Japanese government.

The move came in response to Japan's request for up to nine cutting-edge KC-46A refueling aircraft, as well as related equipment and support, according to an announcement released by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

"The proposed sale will improve Japan's aerial refueling capability and passenger transport operations, which will contribute to enhanced deterrence of current and future threats in the region," the agency said.

