G-7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Iran's Missile Export to Russia

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies has issued a statement condemning "in the strongest possible terms" Iran's export of ballistic missiles to Russia amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Iran must immediately cease all support to Russia's illegal and unjustifiable war against Ukraine and halt such transfers of ballistic missiles, UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and related technology," the G-7 ministers said.

The ministers called the Iranian support for Russia "a direct threat to the Ukrainian people as well as European and international security more broadly."

"Russia has used Iranian weaponry such as UAVs to kill Ukrainian civilians and strike their critical infrastructure," they noted.

