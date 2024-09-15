CDP Leader Hopefuls Back Review of Japan-U.S. Status-of-Forces Pact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--All four candidates in the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's Sept. 23 leadership election indicated in a television program on Sunday that they are willing to review the Japan-U.S. status-of-forces agreement.

At the same time, they emphasized the Japan-U.S. alliance as a cornerstone of Japan's diplomacy and security.

"The relationship of trust between Japan and the United States is extremely important," former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, 67, said on public broadcaster NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp.

Noda added, however, "I will discuss (revising the status-of-forces pact) based on the opinion of people in Okinawa," the southern Japan prefecture that hosts many of the U.S. military bases in Japan.

"It cannot be denied that (Okinawa is in) a situation where (the United States has) extraterritorial jurisdiction," former CDP leader Yukio Edano, 60, said. "I will at least show an attitude of approaching (the issue)."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]