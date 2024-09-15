Ishiba, Takaichi Struggle to Widen Support among LDP Lawmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Liberal Democratic Party leadership candidates Shigeru Ishiba and Sanae Takaichi, popular in public opinion polls by news organizations, are struggling to widen support for them among LDP lawmakers, falling behind Shinjiro Koizumi, another popular candidate, and some others, a Jiji Press survey has revealed.

Ishiba, 67, a former secretary-general of Japan's ruling party, and economic security minister Takaichi, 63, have respectively secured support from only a few LDP colleagues in addition to the 20 members who nominated each of them, according to the survey, conducted through Sunday.

Meanwhile, former Environment Minister Koizumi, 43, and three others--former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63, and current LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 68, have each clinched support from around 10 pct of the 367 LDP lawmakers.

Ishiba and Takaichi, as well as digital transformation minister Taro Kono, 61, are following the four candidates, and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, 71, and former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, 68, are trailing even behind.

The situation is still uncertain as about 100 LDP lawmakers have not decided whom to support in the Sept. 27 party leadership election, which has nine candidates, the most since the party adopted its current election rules in 1972.

