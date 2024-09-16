"Shogun" Wins Record-Breaking 18 Emmys

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--"Shogun," a feudal Japan-set drama starring and produced by Hiroyuki Sanada, shattered the Emmy record for most wins in a single season by claiming 18 Emmys, including one for outstanding drama series, according to the organizer of the awards known as the top U.S. television honors.

At Sunday's 76th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Sanada was named winner of the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role in Shogun, becoming the first Japanese to claim the award.

Anna Sawai won the outstanding lead actress Emmy for her performance in Shogun and the drama's director, Frederick E.O. Toye, claimed the Emmy for outstanding directing in a drama series.

The feats came after Shogun won 14 Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremony on Sept. 8.

In his speech after receiving the outstanding drama award, Sanada thanked all those involved in period dramas and said in Japanese, "The passion and dreams I inherited from you have crossed oceans and borders."

