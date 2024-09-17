Japan PM's attendance at ASEAN Meetings Next Month Uncertain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's upcoming presidential election is making it uncertain whether Japan's next prime minister will attend a series of Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related meetings next month.

The ASEAN-related meetings will be held in Laos from Oct. 6 to 11, while the LDP-led ruling coalition is planning to convene an extraordinary Diet session to elect a new prime minister on Oct. 1 after the Sept. 27 LDP presidential election.

The next prime minister's diplomatic debut at the ASEAN-related meetings seems possible, with Foreign Ministry officials expecting it to increase the country's international presence. Japan's prime minister has never missed such meetings, reflecting the country's emphasis on its relations with ASEAN.

However, the LDP is believed to be considering an early snap election for the House of Representatives under its new leader, and some in the party are calling for a snap election to take place as early as Oct. 27, with the official campaigning period starting on Oct. 15.

In that case, the Lower House is expected to be dissolved on Oct. 9, during the period of ASEAN-related meetings. "We have no choice but to wait for the next administration's decision," a senior Foreign Ministry official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]