Women in Managerial Posts Top 10 Pct for 1st Time in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Women on average accounted for 10.9 pct of all people in managerial positions at Japanese companies, Teikoku Databank Ltd. has said in a recent survey, noting that the share topped 10 pct for the first time since the statistics began in 2013.

The survey of 11,282 firms, conducted by the research firm between July 18 and 31, indicated that women in managerial positions were slowly increasing in Japan, but also that the country is far from achieving the government's goal of filling 30 pct of managerial roles with women as early as possible this decade.

There is a long way to go before the nation can catch up with many European countries and the United States, where the proportion of women holding managerial positions stands above 30 pct.

The 30 pct threshold is known as critical mass, or a level that can trigger qualitative changes in an organization. The Teikoku Databank survey showed that more and more women hold roles equivalent to section chiefs or higher positions. But it also showed that at 43 pct of the surveyed companies, all of the people in managerial posts are men.

Asked about measures to promote women's active participation, with multiple responses allowed, many firms said that they evaluate employees by results regardless of gender and that they are making efforts to create an environment where women can work comfortably, such as being able to take child and nursing care leave easily.

