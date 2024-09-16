Yamaha Motor Pres. Slashed with Knife by Daughter

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Yoshihiro Hidaka, president of Japanese motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor Co., was allegedly slashed with a knife by his daughter at their home in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, around 3 a.m. Monday, suffering a minor injury.

The Shizuoka prefectural police department arrested the 33-year-old daughter, Hana, who is unemployed, on suspicion of attempted murder. It has not disclosed whether the daughter has admitted to the charges.

Hana allegedly attempted to kill her 61-year-old father by cutting him on the left arm with a kitchen knife.

According to the department, police officers rushed to the house after receiving an emergency call from Hana, who said she was beaten by her father. The suspect made an emergency call also around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and police officers visited the house after that.

Yamaha Motor said it would not comment on the case as it is a private matter and the investigation is ongoing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]