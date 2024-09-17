Japan's Morinari Watanabe Enters IOC Presidential Race

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Morinari Watanabe, president of the International Gymnastics Federation and a member of the International Olympic Committee, is running for the IOC presidency, the committee said Monday.

Watanabe, 65, is one of the seven candidates announced by the IOC to succeed Thomas Bach as president of the committee.

The IOC will hold a presidential election in March 2025 as Bach's current term expires in June that year.

Bach, 70, who is from Germany, is the ninth IOC president. He assumed the post in 2013 and is now serving his second term.

It is the first time that a Japanese has run for the presidency of the IOC, which was launched in 1894.

