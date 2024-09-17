Japan to Allow Use of Ride-Hailing Services in Disasters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese transport ministry will allow the use of ride-hailing services as a means of transport in times of disasters to supplement taxis that are likely to be in short supply.

Under the envisaged scheme, district transport bureaus will coordinate the supply of ride-hailing services at the request of local governments and others, provided that the safety of operations is ensured.

Demand for transportation tends to increase during disasters such as earthquakes and typhoons, as well as in the recovery and reconstruction process. In such times, disaster victims are likely to use taxis to evacuate and nonlife insurers to conduct on-site surveys of damaged buildings, which would add to ordinary uses such as hospital visits and shopping.

Even if local taxi operators can operate and receive help from taxi businesses from other regions, they may not be able to fully meet such a surge in demand.

The ministry will make ride-hailing services available under such circumstances as long as the safety of transportation in disaster-stricken areas is ensured.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]