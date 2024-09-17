Permanent GU Store in New York to Open Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's G.U. Co., the operator of the GU casual clothing brand, the sister brand to Uniqlo, will open its permanent outlet in New York on Thursday.

The Fast Retailing Co. unit will also launch an online store the same day to deliver products across the United States.

The overseas flagship GU store, located in Soho, Lower Manhattan, will have a sales floor space of 950 square meters and promote genderless fashion by, among others, displaying female mannequins wearing men's clothes.

While most products are the same as those offered in Japan, some items have undergone modifications such as size changes to meet local demand.

Ahead of launching the first permanent outlet outside Asia, G.U. set up a pop-up store and a product development foothold in New York.

