Over 80 Pct in Japan Accept New Expressions Such as "Mofumofu": Survey

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Over 80 pct of people in Japan feel that they do not mind other people using new expressions, such as "mofumofu" to mean "fluffy," a survey by the Agency for Cultural Affairs showed Tuesday.

The agency provided the survey to 6,000 people aged 16 or over from January to March via mail and received responses from 3,559 of them.

Of the respondents, 56.2 pct answered that they use "sakutto" to mean "quickly," while 52.6 pct said that they use the word mofumofu, and 52.6 pct responded that they use "mattari" for "relaxingly."

For each of the words, over 80 pct of the respondents said that they do not mind the use of these words by other people. More uses of the words were observed in younger generations.

