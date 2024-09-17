Fukushima Plant Fuel Debris Removal Work Hit by Glitch Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Tuesday suspended trial work to remove nuclear fuel debris from the No. 2 reactor at its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan, due to an equipment glitch.

The suspension came after cameras attached to a device designed to pick up fuel debris stopped working, TEPCO officials said. The company is investigating the cause of the latest problem, and it is uncertain when the trial removal work can be resumed.

TEPCO started the trial removal work on Sept. 10. Previously, it had planned to start the trial work in August, but postponed it after an error was found in the order of pipes in the device.

On Tuesday, the company began the day's work around 6 a.m., but was unable to see images from two of the four cameras attached to the device, although their power was on, the officials said.

The company took measures to fix the glitch but in vain, and halted the trial work.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]