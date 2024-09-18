Japan to Hold Meeting Mon. on Proposed Fissile Materials Ban

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to host a high-level meeting Monday to kick-start negotiations for a proposed Fissile Material Cut-Off Treaty, aimed at prohibiting the production of fissile materials for nuclear weapons.

According to informed sources, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will attend and deliver a speech at the meeting with friendly countries in New York.

The treaty would prohibit the production of materials such as highly enriched uranium and plutonium. Negotiations have failed to begin for many years, and Tokyo hopes to use this opportunity to bolster international momentum for talks.

The high-level meeting will take place on the sidelines of a U.N. General Assembly meeting. Twelve countries including the United States, Britain and France are set to participate and draw up an outcome document.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]