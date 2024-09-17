LDP Leadership Candidates Focus on Economy in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Nine candidates in the Sept. 27 leadership election of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party focused in a debate in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, Tuesday on promoting the local economy as the southernmost prefecture has the lowest per-capita income in the country.

The candidates did not actively take up issues related to the U.S. military presence in Okinawa, including the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base within the prefecture and sexual assaults involving U.S. servicemen.

Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, said, "It is important for businesses in Okinawa to expand" using the results of Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology research projects backed by the central government.

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, said that being able to live a good life on remote islands is closely related to national defense. "If I become prime minister, I will expand subsidies for remote island revitalization," he said.

"A new industry is emerging," former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, said, referring to the development of the site currently hosting a U.S. military port facility after it is returned to Japan. "I'll do my best to solve (related) issues."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]