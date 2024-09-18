N. Korea Fires Several Ballistic Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles northeastward from around the western city of Kaecheon around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to the South Korean military.

Japan's Defense Ministry said that North Korea launched ballistic missiles from an inland area around 6:53 a.m. and 7:23 a.m., adding that there was no information that any of the projectiles reached Japan's exclusive economic zone.

According to the South Korean military, the missiles traveled about 400 kilometers. There has been no report of damage to aircraft or ships, Japanese government sources said.

In Tokyo, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara condemned the missile firings, telling reporters, "Launching ballistic missiles is a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and is totally unacceptable."

Japan lodged a protest with North Korea through diplomatic channels. Senior officials of Japan, the United States and South Korea discussed the latest launches over the telephone, denouncing the actions as a threat to regional peace and security. They also emphasized the importance of continued coordination among the three nations.

