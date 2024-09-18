Japan Extra Diet Session to Start on Oct. 1

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday presented to the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan a plan to convene an extraordinary Diet session to elect a new prime minister on Oct. 1.

The government is seen officially presenting the plan to both chambers of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Tuesday.

The LDP's new president to be elected in the Sept. 27 party poll is almost certain to become the next prime minister succeeding the incumbent, Fumio Kishida.

LDP Diet affairs leader Yasukazu Hamada met with his CDP counterpart, Jun Azumi, to convey the plan.

In the meeting, Azumi said that during the upcoming session, both chambers of the Diet should have Budget Committee deliberations in addition to meetings for party representatives to ask questions on the new prime minister's policies.

