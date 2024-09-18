Japanese School Student Attacked in China

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--A student of a Japanese school in Shenzhen in China's Guangdong Province was attacked by a man Wednesday morning and suffered injuries.

The student, an elementary school boy, is now receiving treatment at a local hospital. The attacker was taken into custody by local authorities and is being questioned.

According to informed sources, the student was attacked on his way to school around 8 a.m. local time. The school was closed for the rest of the day, with parents coming to pick up their children from school.

Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshi Moriya told a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday that the Japanese Consulate-General in Guangzhou, the capital of the southwestern China province, urged the Chinese side to take measures to prevent a similar incident from happening again and to share information with the Japanese side.

In June, a Japanese woman and her child who were waiting for a school bus of a Japanese school in the city of Suzhou in the eastern China province of Jiangsu were attacked by a knife-wielding man and suffered injuries. A Chinese woman who was a guide on the bus died in the attack.

