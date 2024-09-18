Japanese School Student Stabbed in China

Newsfrom Japan

Shenzhen, China, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--A 10-year-old student at a Japanese school in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, southern China, was injured after being stabbed by a man on Wednesday morning.

The boy is now receiving treatment at a local hospital. The 44-year-old attacker was taken into custody by local authorities.

The student was stabbed on his way to school, about 200 meters from the school gate, at around 8 a.m. local time, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry and local police. The severity of his injuries is not known.

The school has been closed for the rest of the day, with parents coming to pick up their children.

The Japanese government urged China to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens and share information with the Japanese side, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshi Moriya told a press conference in Tokyo.

