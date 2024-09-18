Hokkaido Boat Operator Head Nabbed over 2022 Fatal Sinking

Newsfrom Japan

Otaru, Hokkaido, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese coast guard authorities on Wednesday arrested the head of a tour boat operator over a high-profile sinking incident off the northern prefecture of Hokkaido in 2022 that left 20 of the 26 people aboard dead and the six others missing.

The Abashiri coast guard station arrested Seiichi Katsurada, the 61-year-old president of Shiretoko Yuransen, based in the Hokkaido town of Shari, on allegations including professional negligence resulting in death. The authorities did not disclose whether he has admitted the allegations.

Katsurada allegedly neglected his duty to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew of the Kazu I tour boat as the person in charge of the boat's operation during a tour around the Shiretoko Peninsula in eastern Hokkaido on April 23, 2022, causing the boat to sink and the 26 people aboard to die as a result.

As the reason for the arrest, which came more than two years after the incident, the Japan Coast Guard's first regional headquarters in Otaru, Hokkaido, cited the possibility that the suspect could destroy evidence.

The authorities are also investigating the captain of the boat, who died in the incident at the age of 54.

