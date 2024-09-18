Ishii to Head Komeito in 1st Leadership Change in 15 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is set to have a new leader for the first time in 15 years, with its current secretary-general, Keiichi Ishii, the only person running in the party's leadership race, which officially began Wednesday.

Ishii, 66, filed his candidacy on the day. As no other party members did this, Ishii will be appointed the party's new leader at a party convention on Sept. 28. He will replace Natsuo Yamaguchi, 72, who has led the party for 15 years.

The party faces the pressing issue of rejuvenating its leadership team.

"I will work hard so that Komeito will continue to spearhead political reform" in the wake of the LDP's high-profile money scandal, Ishii told a press conference on the day.

Ishii indicated that Komeito will accelerate preparations for the next general election, which he said could be held as early as Oct. 27. He is considering picking 62-year-old Makoto Nishida, currently the party's election strategy head, as secretary-general under his leadership, according to sources familiar with the situation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]