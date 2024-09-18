Singer Ado to Perform Live at Osaka Expo Opening Event

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Popular Japanese singer Ado will perform live at the venue for the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka on April 13, the opening day of the event, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The Japanese government and the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition aim to highlight the opening of the expo with the appearance of Ado, who is popular among young people for her singing skills and provocative lyrics.

An advertisement with an illustration of Ado announcing the live concert was published in Wednesday’s edition of The New York Times.

The concert will be held at the Expo Arena, an outdoor square located on the west side of the venue that can accommodate about 10,000 people, according to the people familiar with the matter.

Ado has devoted fans both at home and abroad since she released her popular song “Usseewa” in 2020.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]