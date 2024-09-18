Tokyo Observes Latest "Extremely Hot Day" on Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Temperatures rose above 35 degrees Celsius in central Tokyo on Wednesday, making Sept. 18 the latest such "extremely hot day" in a calendar year since the statistics began.

An observation point in the Japanese capital's Chiyoda Ward registered 35.1 degrees shortly past 11:55 a.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The previous record for the latest extremely hot day in central Tokyo was Sept. 12, set in 1942.

Also on Wednesday, the central city of Nagoya rewrote its similar record, logging 36.4 degrees shortly past 1:10 p.m.

Elsewhere in the country, temperatures rose as high as 35.2 degrees in the southwestern city of Fukuoka and 34.0 degrees in the western city of Osaka.

