Japan to Start EPA Talks with UAE

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has said that it will launch talks with the United Arab Emirates to conclude an economic partnership agreement for free trade.

The talks will be Japan's first EPA negotiations with a Middle East country.

Through the envisaged pact, Japan hopes to expand exports of automobiles and other products by eliminating or reducing tariffs and further stabilize its crude oil procurement.

"As the UAE is an important strategic partner for our energy security, (the proposed agreement) will help strengthen the economic relations between our two countries," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshi Moriya told a press conference Wednesday.

Japan's exports to the UAE, mostly automobiles, machinery and steel products, are subject to a 5 pct tariff in principle.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]