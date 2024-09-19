Japanese Sculptor Named Vatican's Ratzinger Award Winner

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Vatican said Wednesday that Japanese sculptor Etsuro Sotoo will be awarded this year's Ratzinger Prize, which honors scholars and artists with notable achievements.

Cyril O'Regan, professor of systematic theology at the University of Notre Dame in the United States, will also be given the prize.

An award ceremony will be held at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City on Nov. 22.

Born in 1953 in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Fukuoka, Sotoo is known for his sculptures for Spain's iconic Sagrada Familia, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The award, established in 2011, is named after the previous Pope Benedict XVI, born as Joseph Ratzinger.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]