Kishida Visits Quake-Hit Noto Peninsula

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday visited the city of Wajima in the Noto Peninsula in central Japan to inspect areas hit by the Jan. 1 major earthquake.

The prime minister visited a morning market in the city in Ishikawa Prefecture, where a large-scale fire occurred following the quake, and observed craftsmen working at a temporary workshop for "Wajima-nuri" lacquerware.

It was Kishida's first visit to the disaster-hit areas in Ishikawa since July 1 and the fourth since the 7.6-magnitude quake struck the region.

He also exchanged opinions with people in the city to grasp the current situation of local industries.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]