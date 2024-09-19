Kishida Visits Quake-Hit Noto Peninsula
Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday visited the city of Wajima in the Noto Peninsula in central Japan to inspect areas hit by the Jan. 1 major earthquake.
The prime minister visited a morning market in the city in Ishikawa Prefecture, where a large-scale fire occurred following the quake, and observed craftsmen working at a temporary workshop for "Wajima-nuri" lacquerware.
It was Kishida's first visit to the disaster-hit areas in Ishikawa since July 1 and the fourth since the 7.6-magnitude quake struck the region.
He also exchanged opinions with people in the city to grasp the current situation of local industries.
