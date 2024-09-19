Japanese Boy Dies after Being Attacked in China

Newsfrom Japan

Shenzhen, China, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--A student at a Japanese school in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, southern China, died in the early hours of Thursday after being attacked near the school by a man on Wednesday morning, Japanese Consul-General in Guangzhou Yoshiko Kijima said.

The 10-year-old boy had been receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Kijima said that she was "very saddened" by the boy's death.

"I'm at a loss for words, especially when I think about what his family must be going through," the consul-general said.

She said that the boy was stabbed in his stomach, but refrained from going into further details.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]