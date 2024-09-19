N. Korea Claims Successful Test of Missile with "Ultra-Large" Warhead

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--North Korea's state media reported Thursday that the country successfully test-fired a new tactical ballistic missile with a 4.5-ton "ultra-large" warhead and an improved strategic cruise missile the previous day in the presence of its leader, Kim Jong Un.

The missile test appeared to be part of the reclusive country's efforts to upgrade its nuclear and missile capabilities to counter security cooperation between Japan, the United States and South Korea.

On Wednesday, Japanese and South Korean defense authorities detected North Korea's launch of a short-range ballistic missile. North Korea had warned of a second test of the new missile after firing one in July.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, the latest test was aimed at demonstrating the missile's ability to hit a target 320 kilometers away and the explosive power of its ultra-large warhead.

Kim Jong Un was quoted as saying that his country's security environment faces serious threats from foreign forces, apparently referring to Japan-U.S.-South Korea cooperation, and that his country will continue to improve its nuclear capabilities and must have world-class military technology and overwhelming strike capabilities in conventional weapons, as well.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]