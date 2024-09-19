Japan Household Financial Assets Hit Record 2,212 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Financial assets held by households in Japan as of the end of June rose 4.6 pct from a year before to 2,212 trillion yen, hitting a record high for the sixth straight quarter, the Bank of Japan said Thursday.

The balances of shareholdings and investment trusts grew thanks to higher stock prices.

Meanwhile, the proportion of Japanese government bonds held by the BOJ, excluding treasury discount bills, fell to 53.21 pct, down for the third successive quarter.

Of the total household financial assets, shareholdings grew 15.6 pct to 301 trillion yen and investment trusts climbed 27.1 pct to 128 trillion yen, both marking record highs as stock prices stayed solid even after Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average surpassed 40,000 for the first time in March.

The balance of cash and deposits expanded 0.8 pct to 1,127 trillion yen. Insurance policies edged up 0.6 pct to 384 trillion yen on the back of the yen's weakening, which pushed up the balance of foreign currency-denominated policies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]