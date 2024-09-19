17 Pct of Kick Scooter Accidents Caused by Drunken Drivers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--As much as 17.2 pct of traffic accidents involving electric kick scooters and other specified small motorized bicycles in Japan in January-June were caused by those who drove under the influence of alcohol, National Police Agency data have shown.

The drink-driving percentage was far higher than that for accidents involving bicycles and mopeds, which came to around 1 pct each.

The data also showed that only 4.2 pct of electric kick scooter drivers who were injured in an accident wore helmets.

Electric kick scooters that meet certain criteria are categorized as specified small motorized bicycles under the revised road traffic law that took effect in Japan in July last year.

The kick scooters can be driven by those aged 16 or older without a driver’s license. Drivers are obliged to make an effort to wear helmets.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]