No-Confidence Motion Passed against Hyogo Governor

Kobe, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Hyogo prefectural assembly unanimously passed a no-confidence motion against Governor Motohiko Saito at a plenary meeting on Thursday over his alleged power harassment and other controversial behavior.

Following the passage of the no-confidence motion, Saito told reporters that the development was "grave for me," and indicated that he will carefully consider his response.

The governor now has 10 days to decide whether to resign or dissolve the prefectural assembly under Japan's local autonomy law. If he chooses to dissolve the assembly, an assembly election will be held within 40 days. If he chooses to resign, a gubernatorial election will take place within 50 days.

"I cannot immediately say" which option he will choose, the governor said.

In the past, there has been no case in the country of a prefectural governor dissolving a prefectural assembly after facing a no-confidence vote.

