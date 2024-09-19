Kishida Demands Explanation from China over Fatal Attack on Boy

Newsfrom Japan

Uchinada, Ishikawa Pref., Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday urged China to clarify the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, southern China, the day before.

"We strongly demand that the Chinese side explain the facts," Kishida told reporters in the central Japan town of Uchinada, Ishikawa Prefecture.

"I cannot help but feel deep sorrow," the outgoing prime minister said. "It was an extremely cowardly crime and a serious incident."

"The government will do everything it can," he stressed, indicating that it will also demand that China ensure the safety of Japanese people and prevent a recurrence.

Kishida declined to comment on whether the latest incident could affect Japan-China relations.

