42 Pct of S. Koreans Have Good Impression of Japan: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 42 pct of South Korean people now have a good impression of Japan, a survey by South Korea's East Asia Institute showed Thursday.

The proportion of respondents with a good impression of Japan jumped 12.8 percentage points from the previous year to 41.7 pct, the highest level since the survey began in 2013, according to the private think tank.

The proportion of those with a negative impression of Japan dropped 10.6 points to a record low of 42.7 pct.

The survey was conducted online from Aug. 26 to 28 and received valid responses from 1,006 people aged 18 and over.

Among the respondents with a good impression of Japan, 53.6 pct said that Japanese people are kind and honest, and 30 pct said that they are interested in Japanese food culture and shopping there. About 60 pct have visited Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]