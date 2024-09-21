Kishida, Aso, Suga Vying for Kingmaker Role in LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Current and former Japanese prime ministers Fumio Kishida, Taro Aso and Yoshihide Suga are apparently vying to be the kingmaker in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Sept. 27 presidential election and have influence over a new government.

The three seem to be desperate as the party election, which has a record nine candidates, is seen as certain to go to a run-off, with the winner hard to predict after most LDP factions decided to disband in the wake of a high-profile money scandal.

On Wednesday, Kishida expressed frustration at the lack of clarity over what will likely happen in the election, telling close aides, "The only clear thing is that Suga is backing former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi," according to informed sources.

Suga has not been shy about showing his support for the 43-year-old son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

A local assembly member in Kanagawa Prefecture, which is the political home turf of both Suga and Koizumi, said, "I was handed a list of LDP members, and I'm reporting daily to Suga's office on whom I've called (from the list)."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]