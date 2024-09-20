Japan, China Working toward Easing Beijing's Import Restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Chinese governments are working toward easing China's prolonged import restrictions on Japanese fishery products introduced in response to Japan's treated water releases into the sea from the Fukushima No.1 nuclear plant, Japanese government sources said Friday.

Tokyo hopes to address Beijing's concerns by strengthening the International Atomic Energy Agency's treated water monitoring system also joined by China, the sources said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to agree with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi in a telephone conference on Friday afternoon on the strengthening of the monitoring system.

"In response to requests from the Chinese side, we'll agree with the IAEA to strengthen our responses," said a senior official of the Japanese prime minister's office.

China introduced a blanket import ban on Japanese fishery products in August last year, shortly after Japan started the discharges of treated water, which contains small amounts of radioactive tritium, into the sea from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s meltdown-stricken Fukushima No.1 plant in northeastern Japan.

