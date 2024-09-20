"Kamakura Shirts" Shop Returns to N.Y.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese apparel company Maker's Shirt Kamakura, known for Kamakura Shirts brand products, reopened its New York store on Thursday.

The firm's original store in the city, launched in 2012, was closed at the end of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revived store in Manhattan requires all visitors to make prior reservations. It is located near a major train station, making it convenient for commuters to visit.

Custom-made shirts are priced at 160 dollars or more. Products will be made in Japan after orders are received, and then sent to the customers.

A customer who visited the store the same day ordered six shirts. He said that Kamakura Shirts products fit his body well and that he also likes their reasonable prices.

