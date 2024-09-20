Princess Aiko to Visit Quake-Hit Noto Peninsula Sept. 28-29

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko will visit the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa Sept. 28-29 to see firsthand how the Noto Peninsula has recovered from the devastation caused by a major earthquake on Jan. 1, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

The trip will be the first occasion for the 22-year-old princess to perform official duties alone outside Tokyo. It will also be the first time for her to visit a disaster-hit area on official duty.

The princess, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, will arrive in Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa, on a Shinkansen bullet train on Sept. 28 and travel to the town of Shika in the same prefecture, where she will inspect a supermarket and other shops operating in makeshift buildings and meet with local residents, the agency said.

The following day, she will visit the city of Nanao in Ishikawa and listen to people including those running hotels who are working to rebuild the Wakura hot spring resort in the city.

The princess will also tour an exhibition facility on local festivals before returning to Tokyo by Shinkansen in the evening.

